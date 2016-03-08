Inter, Atalanta and Parma have a plan for Kulusevski in January: the details
18 December at 18:20Inter are hoping to sign Atalanta owned midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, currently on loan at Parma, in the upcoming January transfer window, and a potential deal may have been reached, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are incredibly keen to bring the 19-year-old Swedish midfielder to Milan in January, in order to strengthen their midfield and compete with Juventus for the league title. The price for the player has now rose to €40 million, thanks to the interest from both Juventus and Manchester United. However, despite Parma’s initial statements, a potential January move for Kulusevski suddenly seems possible.
This is because, the report highlights, Inter are willing to sign Italian full back Federico Dimarco to Parma in January, with Atalanta willing to send forward Musa Barrow to the Emilian club as well, in order to convince them to give up on their star midfielder. The Bergamo based club would be happy to earn €40 million for Kulusevski.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments