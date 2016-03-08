This will be the 116th Serie A meeting between Inter and Atalanta. Inter have won 62 compared to Atalanta’s 24 (D29).

Atalanta won the reverse fixture 4-1 against Inter; they’ve only completed a league double over Inter four times in 57 previous seasons.

Inter have won their last four home games against Atalanta in Serie A, with an aggregate score of 12-1. Bergamaschi’s only goal in this period was scored by Remo Freuler, in March 2017.

Atalanta haven’t conceded a single goal in four of their last eight away games at the Siro in Serie A, but all these clean sheets have been against AC Milan.

Inter lost their last home Serie A game (v Lazio): they haven't lost consecutive home league matches since the final two matches of the 2017-18 season.

Only Paris Saint-Germain (six) have conceded fewer home goals than Inter (seven) in the Top-5 European leagues this season.

Atalanta have won five of their last six away games in Serie A (L1), as many as they had won in their previous 15 on the road (W5 D4 L6).

His next appearance will be Marcelo Brozovic’s 150th with Inter in all competitions.

Mauro Icardi has scored six goals in his last four league games against Atalanta (seven in total against the Bergamaschi in Serie A) – with a goal he can overtake Christian Vieri (123) as the 8th player with the most goals for Inter in all competitions.

Atalanta’s Duván Zapata has scored only one goal in eight league games at the San Siro (against Inter, in May 2017): his joint-fewest among the Serie A stadiums where he played more than five games.

Inter Milan host Atalanta at San Siro today; in what promises to be a thrilling game as both sides look to keep up their pursuit of qualification for European football.