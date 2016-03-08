Inter 0-0 Atalanta: Live
07 April at 19:40Inter Milan host Atalanta at San Siro today; in what promises to be a thrilling game as both sides look to keep up their pursuit of qualification for European football.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the 116th Serie A meeting between Inter and Atalanta. Inter have won 62 compared to Atalanta’s 24 (D29).
- Atalanta won the reverse fixture 4-1 against Inter; they’ve only completed a league double over Inter four times in 57 previous seasons.
- Inter have won their last four home games against Atalanta in Serie A, with an aggregate score of 12-1. Bergamaschi’s only goal in this period was scored by Remo Freuler, in March 2017.
- Atalanta haven’t conceded a single goal in four of their last eight away games at the Siro in Serie A, but all these clean sheets have been against AC Milan.
- Inter lost their last home Serie A game (v Lazio): they haven't lost consecutive home league matches since the final two matches of the 2017-18 season.
- Only Paris Saint-Germain (six) have conceded fewer home goals than Inter (seven) in the Top-5 European leagues this season.
- Atalanta have won five of their last six away games in Serie A (L1), as many as they had won in their previous 15 on the road (W5 D4 L6).
- His next appearance will be Marcelo Brozovic’s 150th with Inter in all competitions.
- Mauro Icardi has scored six goals in his last four league games against Atalanta (seven in total against the Bergamaschi in Serie A) – with a goal he can overtake Christian Vieri (123) as the 8th player with the most goals for Inter in all competitions.
- Atalanta’s Duván Zapata has scored only one goal in eight league games at the San Siro (against Inter, in May 2017): his joint-fewest among the Serie A stadiums where he played more than five games.
