Inter, Ausilio: "Here is why we will succeed"

Piero Ausilio spoke to Sky Italia before the Bologna-Inter game, here is what he had to say on the matter: "Icardi and Lautaro both had physical issues and since it happened 24 hours before the game, we didn't want to take any risks. This is why we signed a player like Keita, he adds depth up front. Nainggolan? He is hungry and ready to help us out. Success? It is possible to have a bad start, but I know we will succeed. We have clear ideas which is why we are confident that we will do well...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.