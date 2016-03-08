Inter, Ausilio is going to London to meet with Tottenham and negotiate for Eriksen

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is travelling to London today where he will meet Tottenham to discuss the transfer of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Nerazzurri are looking to sign the 27-year-old Danish midfielder this month. The player’s contract expires with Spurs this June but Inter would prefer to sign him now rather than wait and compete with other top clubs for a free transfer in the summer. Inter’s interest in him increased after Barcelona made it clear that they had no interest in losing Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal this month.Inter have reached an agreement with Eriksen for a four-and-a-half-year contract worth €7.5 million plus bonuses per season, the report highlights. The Nerazzurri offered Spurs €10 million in compensation for his signature, but the North London club want double that. This is why Ausilio is heading to London, in order to continue the negotiations in person.Apollo Heyes