Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan’s sporting director, spoke to Sky Sports today about the current state of the club; as well as reflecting on the summer and the transfers that might have been.“We did what we had to do and what had been agreed with the coach, we set up a team in our opinion equipped. I consider the defeat against Sassuolo an injury, there can be a defeat, but this does not mean that the quality of this team is put into question at all, the market is finished before, it was a good thing.”"It does not depend on us but we think that there is also space for Joao Mario: no one has put him at the door, offers have arrived because he would have liked, but he is happy here, I see him while training.”When asked how close Inter were to signing Luka Modric from Real Madrid, Ausilio replied “who?”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.