Inter, Ausilio: ‘Modric – who? Still space for Joao Mario at the club’
26 August at 20:45Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan’s sporting director, spoke to Sky Sports today about the current state of the club; as well as reflecting on the summer and the transfers that might have been.
“We did what we had to do and what had been agreed with the coach, we set up a team in our opinion equipped. I consider the defeat against Sassuolo an injury, there can be a defeat, but this does not mean that the quality of this team is put into question at all, the market is finished before, it was a good thing.”
"It does not depend on us but we think that there is also space for Joao Mario: no one has put him at the door, offers have arrived because he would have liked, but he is happy here, I see him while training.”
When asked how close Inter were to signing Luka Modric from Real Madrid, Ausilio replied “who?”
