Inter: Ausilio set for Roma switch?

27 February at 12:35
Inter director of football Piero Ausilio could replace Monchi as Roma's sporting director in the summer, Il Messaggero reports. The Spaniard, in fact, is being heavily linked with joining Arsenal where Unai Emery would welcome him with open arms.

According to reports in  Italy, the Gunners could activate Monchi's € 3 million release clause at the end of the season and Ausilio has emerged as one of the most solid candidate to kick-off a new project based on promising Italian footballers.

Atalanta's Mancini has already been 'booked' by the Giallorossi who are also monitoring the likes of Nicolò Barella, Sandro Tonali and Cragno.

