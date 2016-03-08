Inter, Ausilio speaks out on Handanovic-Napoli links
08 June at 09:30Inter's director of football Piero Ausilio talked to a few journalists in Milan yesterday night after a work dinner with Dario Baccin and some collaborators of Federico Pastorello.
Ausilio denied that Napoli have made an offer for Samir Handanovic and continued: "The offer is not true, not at all. Politano? I thike thigs of beauty and his agent has already spoken for him. Spalletti likes Nainggolan but he is not the only one. And Roma like him too. Cancelo and Rafinha? Hope is the last to die..."
