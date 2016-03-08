Inter await Cavani's final response: the offer

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport , since Icardi is likely to leave as well, while Lukaku has been linked with a swap with Dybala, Inter don't want to be unprepared. Of course, Conte will need two strikers at his disposal, in addition to Lautaro Martinez. Therefore, Cavani is the plan B that could become plan A.

The response was expected yesterday, but for various reasons, the Matador's decision has been delayed. That said, it's not a 'no', but the Nerazzurri will just have to wait for the striker, whose contract with PSG expires in 2020.

Inter have proposed a three-year contract worth €9m per year, the same amount put on the table for Lukaku, as well as a possible future in China thanks to Suning, owners of Jiangsu.

​The road to Lukaku becomes more uphill and Inter are starting to move for their alternatives. The Nerazzurri have probed Cavani for quite some time, even presenting an offer to the Uruguayan. Soon, the former Napoli man should give his response, which will determine if he will represent the alternative to Lukaku.