Inter await Real Madrid decision on forward's exit
09 June at 17:00Real Madrid are in need of offloading players. The La Liga side have already spent close to €300m on players this summer and will have to balance the books by selling several key players and components of their squad.
Inter Milan have expressed an interest in a handful of Madrid players over the last year, including a potential return for Mateo Kovacic and talented young forward Marco Asensio.
However, it appears as though the real intention from the Nerazzurri is to snap up 27-year-old Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez. Vazquez came up through the youth system at the Madrid club and has played over 120 times for Los Blancos in La Liga.
Inter are now reportedly awaiting the verdict of Zinedine Zidane; who has been a big fan of Vazquez but who also understands the need to balance the books after the big-name signings made by the La Liga giants.
