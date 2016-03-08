Inter back in training ahead of Napoli clash
29 December at 09:30The Nerazzurri will report back to training after their impressive four-goal victory over Genoa before the Christmas break, as reported by Inter Worldwide.
The team is up against Napoli on January 6th and are looking to retain top spot in the Serie A which they currently joint occupy with rivals Juventus.
It is also reported that Inter will have their starting midfielders Sensi and Barella back in training.
Sensi was already given an outing in the last match against Genoa and looked promising on his return. Meanwhile, Barella, who is returning from a knee injury, will most likely be eased into the playing XI.
Arturo Vidal’s imminent arrival at Inter is also gathering momentum as we approach the January mercato, with Inter looking to actively strengthen its squad to compete for the scudetto.
An agreement was reported earlier via calciomercato in regards to the Chilean and Inter.
For more news, visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments