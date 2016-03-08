Inter, Barca face €8m difference in Vidal’s valuation
26 December at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are facing around €8 million difference in valuation of the veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Vidal where manager Antonio Conte is once again eager to work with the player with whom he enjoyed relative success during his time as Juventus boss.
As per the latest report, both clubs have started negotiations for the permanent transfer of the former Bayern Munich midfielder but currently face €8 million difference in the valuation of the player.
It is believed that the Milan-based club are willing to offer €12 million for the 32-year-old whereas Barca are looking to generate funds in the region of €20 million from the departure of the player.
