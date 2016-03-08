Inter-Barcelona could set new record for ticket revenue in Italian football
04 November at 09:55Inter are set to face Barcelona in Champions League on Tuesday and according to Il Corriere dello Sport a new record for ticket revenues in Italian football could be set when the Blaugrana will face Luciano Spalletti's side. The game is still not sold out but as there are still a few tickets available in the hospitality area. There is a big chance, however, that the game will set a new record for Italian football in terms of ticket revenues. More than 67.000 fans attended yesterday's Inter-Genoa clash which means more than 155.000 Inter fans will watch the Nerazzurri at the San Siro in the space of four days.
