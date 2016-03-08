Inter are currently in second place with seven points, the same amount as Borussia Dortmund. The latter will face Slavia Prague at home, and without disrespecting the Czech Republic side it should be a relatively easy game for the Germans in front of their home crowd.

Essentially, it will be enough for the Nerazzurri to match Dortmund's result to qualify as they are ahead of the Germans on H2H. Of course, though, a win against Barcelona is never easy. On the other hand, they did very well at Camp Nou in the first leg.

The decisive day has come for Inter. In just under one hour's time, the Nerazzurri will host Barcelona in the final game of the Champions League group stage, hoping to qualify for the knockout phase of the competition. However, it certainly won't be easy for Antonio Conte's men.