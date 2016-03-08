Match facts

Inter Milan have won just two of their 11 meeting with Barcelona in European competition (D3 L6), with defeats in each of the last two.

Barcelona have beaten Inter Milan on six occasions in European competition, however only one of those victories have come at the San Siro (4-2 in September 1959 in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup).

Barcelona are winless in their last four away games against Inter Milan in European competition (D3 L1), losing the most recent meeting there in April 2010 (3-1 in the Champions League semi-final first leg).

Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last seven appearances in the Champions League (six goals and four assists).

With less than an hour left to kick-off, Inter will be gearing up ahead of their encounter with Barcelona this evening, looking to go level with the Catalan club on points after four games played.