Inter, Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo: 'I'm sure it wasn't a penalty...'
03 October at 17:45Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo discussed the Blaugrana’s 2-1 victory over Inter last night in the Champions League via Calciomercato.com, discussing the tactics and the Nerazzurri’s penalty shout.
"The coach understood very well what we needed to do, and he explained it to us during half time. We had to increase the pressure and Arturo Vidal's entry helped us to do that. He has very special characteristics and he gave us exactly what we needed. The fans also helped us today.”
The 23-year-old Brazilian then discussed Inter’s shout for a penalty following his challenge on Stefano Sensi in the penalty area.
“I'm sure it wasn't penalty; I saw him coming and I didn't make any movements.”
Despite the calls for a penalty, the referee refused to check VAR and didn’t sanction the Barcelona midfielder, despite the contact between the two which led to Sensi’s fall.
