Inter, Barcelona scout Braida wanted Sensi but club chose De Jong instead
09 September at 16:00New Inter signing Stefano Sensi could have ended up in Barcelona instead of in Milan, according to Italian media outlet FcInterNews via Calciomercato.com.
Barcelona’s International advisor for scouting Ariedo Braida supported the purchase of the 24-year-old Italian midfielder from Sassuolo, but the Catalan giants instead preferred to invest into 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
This left the door open for Beppe Marotta and the Nerazzurri to acquire Sensi on a loan deal with an option to buy from the Neroverdi, with the total cost of the operation being estimated at €25m.
Sensi has already proven to be a key signing for the Nerazzurri, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the Milanese side’s opening two games of the season.
Last season Sensi impressed with his midfield performances at Sassuolo, clocking up over 2100 minutes in all competitions for the Neroverdi, scoring two goals and providing four assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
