Inter-Barcelona, Spalletti: ‘Messi the icing on the cake, we can’t imitate Mourinho'
05 November at 12:52Inter boss Luciano Spalletti held a press conference on Monday ahead of the Nerazzurri Champions League clash against Barcelona
“We need to prove we are on a pair with Barcelona. We are doing well and this is our chance to show that we are on their same level. Barcelona are one of the best teams in the World.”
MESSI – “Barcelona have a strong team mentality, Messi is the icing on the cake.”
MOURINHO – “I don’t think we can use the same approach [of the 2010 Champions League semi-final]. We’ve taken the right path and we want to press high the pitch to steal the ball in a good position. If we don’t do it they will push us back.”
MENTALITY – “We were unable to keep the ball possession at the Nou Camp, we won’t have much space and time, we’ll need to have personality and play wide.”
