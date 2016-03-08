Inter, Barcelona teammates trying to convince Vidal

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Chilean's Barcelona teammates are trying to convince him to stay at the club in January and set aside the ideas of a potential farewell. Inter are deemed to be in pole position to buy him, should the operation become possible.

It's no secret that Inter would like to bring in Arturo Vidal in January, strengthening their squad ahead of the second half of the season. However, the operation is a very difficult one for the Nerazzurri and has been ever since the start.