Inter-Barcelona 1-1, Player Ratings: Icardi, Skriniar and Malcom shine
06 November at 23:15Inter Milan and FC Barcelona faced off tonight at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions league. This was a big game between two big teams. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi wasn't present for this game as Valverde opted to go with Dembele and Coutinho playing behind Luis Suarez upfront. The blaugrana controlled the first half as they had 15 shots versus Inter's 4. Even so, both teams went into half-time having failed to convert their respective chances. In the second half, both teams exchanged some chances as it was the substitute Malcom who finally broke the deadlock late on in the game. Just as Barcelona believed to have done enough to earn a win, Inter captain Mauro Icardi scored a 87th minute equalizer. Both teams earned a point each as you can view our player ratings right here on Calciomercato.com.
The player ratings:
Inter Milan: Handanovic (6.5)-Vsraljko (6)-De Vrij (6)-Skriniar (7)-Asamoah (6)-Vecino (6)-Brozovic (6)-Politano (6.5)-Nainggolan (5)-Perisic (6)-Icardi (7). Coach: Spalletti (6). (Subs: Martinez,Candreva, Valero (nv) )
Barcelona: Ter Stegen (6), Sergi Roberto (6), Piqué (6,5), Lenglet (5.5), Jordi Alba (6); Rakitic (6,5), Sergio (6.5), Arthur (6,5), Dembelé (6), Suarez (6,5), Coutinho (6). Coach: Valverde (6). (Subs: Malcom (7), Vidal (nv) )
