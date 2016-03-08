Inter, Barcelona to judge three potential transfer targets tomorrow
01 October at 21:15Tomorrow’s Champions League clash between Barcelona and Inter will be an opportunity for the Catalan club to evaluate three players that they are keen to acquire, according to the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com.
Barcelona are reportedly interested in three of Inter’s key players: Stefano Sensi, Milan Skriniar and above all, Lautaro Martinez. All of these players are crucial to the project of coach Antonio Conte, who is looking to guide his Nerazzurri squad to their first league title since the 2009/10 season, the season they won the treble under Jose Mourinho.
24-year-old Italian Stefano Sensi has had an incredible start to his Nerazzurri career, scoring three goals and providing four assists in his first seven games for the Milanese side since his arrival on loan from fellow Italian side Sassuolo earlier this summer. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has already contacted the Neroverdi to discuss a permanent move for the player.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments