Inter, Barella: 'We are disappointed. Juve? We have Conte...'

Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella, interviewed by Sky Italia, spoke about the Nerazzurri's clash with Barcelona this evening, which eventually ended in a 2-1 loss."We came here to play and to win, the coach asked us this. We are sorry. Now there is another game, we will move on. We still have a team with personality, but when the points don't arrive, we are sorry. The match against Juve? We want to win all the games: we are Inter, we have Antonio Conte as our coach," he stated.