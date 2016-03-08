Inter, Barella: 'We will play with a knife between our teeth'

"We are sorry for the match against Parma because we dropped points in front of our fans. We want to get back today because we are Inter. Everyone who plays against Inter has a knife between their teeth, but it will be a difficult game for both, because we will also have a knife between our teeth," he said.

Ahead of the match against Brescia, Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella spoke to the club's official TV channel about tonight's clash, as well as the dropped points against Parma last time out.