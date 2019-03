"Lautaro is a great player, he is adapting. I remember that Spalletti asked me for information. I'm glad he's giving so much to Inter. Icardi? I don't know the situation, I guess we have problems in the locker room.

"However, the locker room problems should stay in the locker room. I don't think this is happening at Inter. My wife would never have spoken about my job.

"I didn't expect such a thing here tonight, although Florence loves me. Work for Fiorentina? It's a wish of mine, but I represent the club in the world anyway. I'd like to do it officially, though," he concluded.

Former Fiorentina player Gabriel Batistuta spoke on the sidelines of "Bati50", an event to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Argentine.