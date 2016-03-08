"Lautaro is a great player, he is adapting. I remember that Spalletti asked me for information. I'm glad he's giving so much to Inter. Icardi? I don't know the situation, I guess we have problems in the locker room.

"However, the locker room problems should stay in the locker room. I don't think this is happening at Inter. My wife would never have spoken about my job.

"I didn't expect such a thing here tonight, although Florence loves me. Work for Fiorentina? It's a wish of mine, but I represent the club in the world anyway. I'd like to do it officially, though," he concluded.