Inter, Batistuta: 'Icardi? My wife never spoke about my job'

31 March at 21:20
Former Fiorentina player Gabriel Batistuta spoke on the sidelines of "Bati50", an event to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Argentine. 
 
"Lautaro is a great player, he is adapting. I remember that Spalletti asked me for information. I'm glad he's giving so much to Inter. Icardi? I don't know the situation, I guess we have problems in the locker room. 
 
"However, the locker room problems should stay in the locker room. I don't think this is happening at Inter. My wife would never have spoken about my job. 
 
"I didn't expect such a thing here tonight, although Florence loves me. Work for Fiorentina? It's a wish of mine, but I represent the club in the world anyway. I'd like to do it officially, though," he concluded. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.