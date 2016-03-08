Inter, Bayern Munich chief drops major Perisic hint

At the Trento Sports Festivals, Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to reporters about Ivan Perisic, dropping a major hint about the Croatian winger's future with the club. The current loan expires next summer, but there is a buy-out clause included."We signed him and he plays when Niko Kovac (the manager, editor's note) decides to use him. He is doing well and he has also scored. We have one type of winger in Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, but Perisic is another type. When he plays well, we are happy," he stated.