Inter, Beccalossi: 'Conte? Extraordinary, he's doing something important'
20 December at 19:00Former Inter midfielder Evaristo Beccalossi discussed the Nerazzurri under coach Antonio Conte in an interview with Italian radio show Tutti Convocati via Calciomercato.com today.
"Conte's journey so far has been extraordinary. It's right to worry, but he's doing something important. If they would have told me that at Christmas they would be there at the top of the league table, I would have put a 6km long signature on his contract.”
The Nerazzurri under the guidance of Conte has achieved 39 points in 16 games, only dropping points in four games. The squad’s only loss so far this season was against the Bianconeri back in October, but since then they have won or drawn every other game. A victory against Genoa tomorrow would see them return to the top of the league table, tied on points with Juventus.
Apollo Heyes
