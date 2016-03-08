Inter believe their three main transfer targets are close to signing

According to Tuttosport, Inter have already prepared their three main targets for the summer transfer window. Targets that they hope will bring the Nerazzurri club back to where they belong in Italy and Europe. Edin Dzeko, Matteo Darmian and Ivan Rakitic are not just hopes, but targets that Inter feel they are close to finding a final agreement with.

Dzeko is widely expected to leave Roma in the summer, when he will have only one year left on his contract, and although he has been linked to a number of Premier League sides, Inter remain the front runners for his signature.

Rakitic has been a long term target for Inter and despite Valverde seeming to want to keep the Croatian at the Nou Camp next season, he is yet to sign a contract extension, and the club’s board are said to be at odds with their manager over whether to offer one to him or not.

Darmian, Manchester United’s forgotten man, is also a long term target, and will be brought in to replace Cedric Soares, who signed on loan in January following the season ending injury to Vrsjalko.