Inter, Bergomi: "Sensi? I was amazed by another Inter player..."

16 September at 12:45
Former Inter defender Giuseppe Bergomi spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomeracto.com yesterday to discuss an exciting new arrival for the Nerazzurri, but not the one most are discussing.
 
Rather than add to the praise given to former Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, Bergomi instead highlighted the defensive abilities of former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.
 
"There's a player who amazed me in a fundamental way. I thought Godin had problems with the ball, now I’m amazed with his management of the ball.”
 
Godin arrived from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal with the Nerazzurri.

Apollo Heyes

