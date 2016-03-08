Inter, Bergomi: "The nerazzurri will have to watch out for Suso..."

Inter legend Beppe Bergomi had this to say about the Derby della Madonnina as he spoke to Sky Sport: " I think Lautaro Martinez and Patrick Cutrone are both fired up and they can both decide the derby. Both sides have a ton of quality so it should be an exciting game. Icardi vs Higuain? They are both great but Higuain is perhaps more complete. How to stop Higuain? Well I think you have to watch out for Suso. If you stop Suso then Higuain won't get as much service...".



