Inter, Berni announces contract extension and makes Lukaku claim

Inter third-choice goalkeeper Tommaso Berni has announced a contract extension of one year with the Nerazzurri. Speaking with the media (including Calciomercato.com's Pasquale Guarro) after the meeting at Inter HQ, Berni said: "My contract was expiring, I've signed a new one. I am very happy and there is a lot of enthusiasm with Conte. There is a lot to do. We can improve and do more and more. Experience can be helpful".



"I hope many new players will arrive, players who are willing to learn and improve. This group deserves a lot of satisfaction".



"Spalletti did very well, he brought Inter where we deserved to be. Dzeko and Lukaku are two beasts".



The Man United striker wants to join Inter but Man United want at least € 80 million. The Belgian's agent has been in talks with Inter over the last two days. Dzeko to Inter is almost a done deal for € 10 million plus the young striker Edoardo Vergani.



