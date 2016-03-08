Inter: Betis and Sevilla both want Joao Mario but only on a loan, the latest

Inter Milan had a very solid transfer window as they acquired many important new players to add to Spalletti's roster. Keita Balde was the latest one as Inter fans still have a little bit of hope that the nerazzurri could bring in Luca Modric too before Friday. Antonio Candreva is still on their roster but the player that they would like to absolutely sell before Friday is Joao Mario per Calciomercato.com sources.



SEVILLA AND BETIS IN POLE POSITION - The Portuguese turned down numerous moves to Wolverhampton, Besiktas and Fenerbahce so far this summer as Jorge Mendes is currently working on potential moves to Betis or Sevilla. The problem? Both clubs would like to get him on a loan deal where as Inter prefer selling him permanently.



THE NUMBERS - Inter would like to get around 20 million euros for him as they would like to let him go on a loan with an obligation to buy. Time will tell as Betis and Sevilla are currently only offering loans with "options" to buy. More to come...