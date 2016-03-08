Inter, between Cagliari and Samp: when Nainggolan will decide

29 July at 17:15
As Inter have told Radja Nainggolan to pack his bags, the Belgian has decided to remain in Italy, rejecting any move abroad. Cagliari and Samp are both interested in the player, though the operation won't be easy economically.
 
In the next few hours, during the Serie A fixture reveal, the clubs could return to talk about the midfielder, who awaits any official offers. Only after then will he be able to decide, though it seems he's more keen on a return to Cagliari. In the coming days, however, his final wish should arrive. 
 

