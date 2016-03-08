Inter between Vidal and Eriksen: the situation
05 January at 10:15Arturo Vidal for the immediate assault for the Scudetto, Christian Eriksen the ace to return top also in Europe. The two midfield targets of Inter Milan were analyzed in today's edition of Corriere dello Sport (via fcinternews.it).
Arturo Vidal is the reinforcement strongly wanted by Antonio Conte and Inter want to satisfy their coach. But the resistance of Barcelona has to be overcome. In reality, it is a question to fix the balance sheet and twenty million euros, even though a loan with an obligation to buy, would be enough to convince the Blaugrana to sell the Chilean.
Especially since Catalan club has already identified Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo as the replacement. Marotta and Ausilio, at the time, are still evaluating the player between 12 and 13 million and would prefer a simple right of redemption. They are aware, however, the need of a revamp but the times are not yet ripe. The turning point could come after the match against Atalanta on January 11.
For Eriksen, the situation is different. The Nerazzurri spoke to his agent, Schoots, and Tottenham. It would take 25 million euros in total (with commissions) to get the player right away and it would be the preferred solution of the English club.
However, the Dane has Real Madrid in his head and everything suggests that he prefers to wait until the end of the season to choose his new club. Inter, obviously, are absolutely in the running to also sign him in June but it remains difficult and complicated because the competition is stiff and will eventually increase.
Go to comments