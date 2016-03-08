Inter, Biabiany: 'De Boer was the worst coach in Inter's history'
13 December at 16:30Former Inter forward Jonathan Biabiany discussed the Nerazzurri and their former coach Frank de Boer in an interview with Italian media outlet Itasportpress.it via Calciomercato.com today.
"I grew up at Inter and still consider them my family. I won my first trophies and there I spent my darkest moment (cardiac arrhythmia, ed) but the memories are all good and I wish the best to the club. I'm one of the first fans.”
He also spoke about Dutch coach Frank De Boer, who briefly coached the French forward during their time together at Inter in 2016.
"I was very hurt to hear our coach say that we were a rotten group so much that I replied immediately. I didn't have a good relationship with him in any sense and not only from a technical point of view, in fact I never understood why he put me aside. But I wasn't the only one who didn't understand it because even those who always played in Inter said that they didn't understand De Boer's football and that they were always arrogant. He turned people against him and didn't appreciate anything about the black and blue environment. For me the Dutchman was the worst coach in Nerazzurri history. He had no results in Milan and then went to England at the Crystal Palace doing even worse but with this way of doing football will fail on all sides.”
De Boer was sacked by the Nerazzurri’s management only 85 days after taking the job, due to a disastrous start to the season with the Milanese club, that left them 12th in the league table at the start of November.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments