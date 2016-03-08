Inter, Biraghi: 'I am happy with the move'
28 August at 23:00Cristiano Biraghi has signed his contract with Inter, after completing his medicals with the Nerazzurri side earlier today, as followed live by Calciomercato.com throughout the day.
The defender has signed a five-year contract with Inter, ready to start his new adventure under the guidance of manager Antonio Conte. As stated in our report, Biraghhi joins the San Siro side on a loan with a buy-out clause, valued at €12m. Meanwhile, Dalberto joins Fiorentina on a dry loan.
"I'm very happy with the way it went, tomorrow I'll talk," he told our reporters outside the Inter HQ. Check out the video below.
