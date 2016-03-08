Inter, Biraghi: 'I am happy with the move'

28 August at 23:00
Cristiano Biraghi has signed his contract with Inter, after completing his medicals with the Nerazzurri side earlier today, as followed live by Calciomercato.com throughout the day.

The defender has signed a five-year contract with Inter, ready to start his new adventure under the guidance of manager Antonio Conte. As stated in our report, Biraghhi joins the San Siro side on a loan with a buy-out clause, valued at €12m. Meanwhile, Dalberto joins Fiorentina on a dry loan.

"I'm very happy with the way it went, tomorrow I'll talk," he told our reporters outside the Inter HQ. Check out the video below. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.