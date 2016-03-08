Inter, Biraghi: 'One thing never changes: the pride of wearing the Italy shirt'

Inter full-back Cristiano Biraghi posted a photo on his Instagram yesterday from Italy’s training camp, wearing the official tracksuit top.The 27-year-old Italian defender received his first call up from Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini last year for the Nations League games against Poland and Portugal, with the former Fiorentina player scoring his first international game against Portugal.He has struggled to find playing time this season under Antonio Conte, only making one appearance for the Nerazzurri so far this season.He posted the photo with the caption: “One thing never changes: the pride of wearing this shirt.”