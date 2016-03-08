Inter block exits of Chelsea, Real, City and United targets
02 November at 16:30Captain Mauro Icardi is in the sights of Real Madrid and Chelsea. Skriniar is attracting interest from Manchester City, United, Barcelona and Bayern. However, according to Tuttosport, Suning is determined not to give up their champions and want to find a renewal agreement to keep them at the San Siro.
Inter are ready to reject the offers that could come, some already in January, for both players. The contracts of the players are not expiring, but the agents of the players would like to improve, economically speaking, the agreements.
But so far the gap between supply and demand has remained and among other things, Inter's performances can only attract the attention of potential suitors, especially with the Nerazzurri being in the Champions League.
Icardi is in the viewfinder of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, as well as Maurizio Sarri, who formerly wanted Gonzalo Higuain in London. It remains complicated business, if not impossible in January. The player is discussing a renewal, with the wife-agent of Icardi asking for at least 8 million euros per season, while Inter remain firm on their 6.3-6.5 million offer.
For Skriniar the renewal issue is similar. The agents of the Slovakian defender are asking for 3.5 million euros, while Inter are offering 2.5 million euros. In months, Inter has refused 65 million offers from Manchester City and Barcelona and the next requests could come from United and Bayern, but Inter do not want to hear about any offer lower than 80 million euros for their gem.
