Inter blocking Lazio move for former Chelsea star
23 July at 14:15Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly blocking Ramires possible move to rivals Lazio.
Ramires' move to Inter broke down last January after the Brazilian was very close to leaving Jiangsu Suning. Corriere dello Sport state that Suning are annoyed at Ramires' agent Kia Joorabchian for asking the club to renew the player's deal when the midfielder was looking to move back to Europe.
Ramires wants to move to Lazio, but Suning and Inter are blocking the move and want the player to continue with the Jiangsu-based side till the end of December, 2019.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
