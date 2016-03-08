Inter 0-1 Bologna FT, as Santander gave the visitors a shock win at the San Siro

Inter Milan are due to play Bologna this afternoon, as the Nerazzurri look to put their Coppa Italia exit midweek to Lazio behind them and focus on Serie A; as well as having the upcoming Europa League clash with Rapid Wien.



Inter Milan sit in third in Serie A and a victory today would ensure that they keep up the pressure on Napoli, as well as potentially Juventus, after the leaders dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Parma yesterday evening. As aforementioned, Inter exited the Coppa Italia on Thursday, defeated by Lazio on penalties, so are likely to be exhausted and potentially weakened for Bologna to perhaps cause an upset.



Bologna, meanwhile, replaced Filippo Inzaghi with Sinisa Mihajlovic, as the ex-Lazio player takes the reigns to save the struggling side. Bologna currently sit in 18th place and need a strong second half of the season to save themselves.



Inter Milan: Handanovic; Cedric, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Vecino, Brozovic, Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi