Inter-Bologna player ratings from Italian papers: Handanovic the exception, Icardi flops

04 February at 12:45
Inter suffered a disappointing defeat yesterday against Bologna at the San Siro, with the team's crisis and negative period deepening further. The Nerazzurri have not managed to win so far in 2019 and it is also reflected in the player ratings from Italian newspapers this morning, with most players receiving very low marks.

Gazzetta dello Sport:

Handanovic 6.5; Cedric 5.5, de Vrij 5, Skriniar 6, Dalbert 5.5; Vecino 4,5, Brozovic 5.5; Candreva 4.5, Nainggolan 5, Perisic 5.5; Icardi 4. Substitutes: ​Ranocchia 6.5, ​Lautaro Martinez 4.5, ​Joao Mario 5.

Corriere della Sera:

Handanovic 6.5; Cedric 5, de Vrij 4, Skriniar 5.5, Dalbert 6; Vecino 4, Brozovic 4.5; Candreva 5, Nainggolan 4.5, Perisic 6; Icardi 4. Substitutes: ​Ranocchia 6, ​Lautaro Martinez 4.5, ​Joao Mario 4.5.

Corriere dello Sport:

Handanovic 7; Cedric 6, de Vrij 4, Skriniar 6, Dalbert 6; Vecino 4.5, Brozovic 5.5; Candreva 4.5, Nainggolan 4.5, Perisic 6; Icardi 4. Substitutes: Ranocchia 6, Lautaro Martinez 4, Joao Mario 5.5.


 

