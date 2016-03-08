Inter, Borja Valero: ‘Hope Juve don’t win UCL; on Modric to Inter?’
25 October at 18:30Inter Milan were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona yesterday evening in the UEFA Champions League, with a valiant effort from the Nerazzurri ultimately not enough to help them come away with anything more than zero points.
Speaking to Cadena Ser after the game, Borja Valero gave his thoughts on the Champions League, as well as on the rumours of Luka Modric to Inter:
“Who will win the Champions League? There are a lot of candidates for the final win Juventus has strengthened a lot but I hope they do not win. Modric at Inter? Good for us if he came but I do not think that Real Madrid will let him slip away.”
Modric has been linked to Inter in the summer and the Nerazzurri came under heavy criticism for their tactics, with Madrid and La Liga chiefs accusing them of attempting to get Modric to free himself from his contract.
