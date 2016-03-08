Inter, Borja Valero: ‘Icardi is not Messi; Barcelona the eternal rival’
24 October at 14:15Inter Milan have travelled to Barcelona to take on the Catalan giants this evening in the UEFA Champions League. Interviewed by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Inter midfielder Borja Valero, who hails from Madrid and started his career in the Real Madrid youth system, spoke ahead of the clash:
“Spalletti is a temperamental coach who wants to keep everything under control, asking me to verticalise the game and to be tactically ordered in defence.
“I'm Madrid, Barcelona is for me the eternal rival. Playing against them gives extra motivation. Is not there Messi? Better for us, because he is a unique player.
“Icardi as Messi? No, but he is the man who knows how to finalise our game.”
The game kicks off at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST and Barcelona will be without star Argentine forward Lionel Messi. Mauro Icardi will be looking to prove his worth against a side that have expressed a potential interest in him – as he continues his fine goal-scoring form from last season.
