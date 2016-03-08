Inter, Borja Valero: 'We are united in every sense, Champions League our goal'
21 April at 08:45Inter Milan midfielder Borja Valero spoke after the Nerazzurri's 1-1 draw with Roma yesterday evening, speaking to Sky Sport about the match and the club's goal for the rest of the season.
"There is so much to fight for, there are still important matches but obviously it is always better to be ahead and manage the distance. We want to win all the matches and we tried again today. Our locker room has always been united in every sense and we have demonstrated it today too. We want the Champions League and we hope to make it."
