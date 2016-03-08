Inter boss Conte: 'The team has improved since Man United game'
24 July at 17:55Inter boss Antonio Conte has given his verdict of the side's performance in the penalty shoot-outs loss to Juventus in the International Champions Cup friendly earlier today.
Matthijs de Ligt scored an own-goal for Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo leveled up for Juve in the second half before Inter lost 4-3 on penalties.
In the post-game interview that Conte gave, he talked about the progress the side has made since the Man United and Lugano game.
He said: "I think there have been improvements over the first game we played against Lugano. After that with United, I think the team has improved in so many ways.
"The important thing is that the intensity enters the player's head: we need to play an intense kick and press it; when we have the ball, we try to propose our ideas."
On the result, Conte said: "From my point of view, I have to consider myself very happy because I have a group of players that gave me great availability. Having said that, we lost on penalties. And we say that losing must always lead us to rosicare, even if on penalties and in a " We have to have this feeling, we, the technical staff and the managers."
