Inter boss Conte: 'The team has improved since Man United game'

24 July at 17:55
Inter boss Antonio Conte has given his verdict of the side's performance in the penalty shoot-outs loss to Juventus in the International Champions Cup friendly earlier today.

Matthijs de Ligt scored an own-goal for Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo leveled up for Juve in the second half before Inter lost 4-3 on penalties.

In the post-game interview that Conte gave, he talked about the progress the side has made since the Man United and Lugano game.

He said: "I think there have been improvements over the first game we played against Lugano. After that with United, I think the team has improved in so many ways.

"The important thing is that the intensity enters the player's head: we need to play an intense kick and press it; when we have the ball, we try to propose our ideas."

On the result, Conte said: "From my point of view, I have to consider myself very happy because I have a group of players that gave me great availability. Having said that, we lost on penalties. And we say that losing must always lead us to rosicare, even if on penalties and in a " We have to have this feeling, we, the technical staff and the managers."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.