Inter boss meets Marotta to discuss contract
03 October at 12:30Giuseppe Marotta will leave Juventus this month, but the club CEO has no intention to stop doing the job that made him one of the most important directors in the world of football.
Marotta feels like a director for a top club and is ready to take his revenge with another Italian club. The city of Milano seems to be of interest for him and namely, Inter is an option he would not decline.
As reported by Tuttosport, Steven Zhang, the son of the majority shareholder of Inter Zhang Jindong, met Marotta in person and is completely convinced in the operation.
A meeting took place in the Lega Calcio and then continued positively by phone. Marotta was also proposed by the FIGC to become president, but an adventure in club football still fascinates him much more.
And what a club for Marotta, a club with a determined director, which is aiming to return great to compete with Juventus, which Marotta 'created'.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter offered him a contract of 3 million euros per season with total freedom of manoeuvring.
Zhang is convinced that with Marotta the Nerazzurri can make the definitive leap in quality to bring Inter back to the top. And the deal is destined to be finalized if any last minute surprises do not arise.
Go to comments