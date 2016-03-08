Inter, both Newcastle and RB Leipzig want Lazaro: the details and offer
22 January at 13:40Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro seems destined to leave the Nerazzurri this month, despite only joining in the summer. Both Newcastle and RB Leipzig are keen on the player, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 23-year-old Austrian midfielder would prefer to join Leipzig because the club are currently top of the German league table, four points ahead of second place Bayern Munich. The player would also feel more comfortable in Germany than in Newcastle.
Both clubs are prepared to offer a loan deal to Inter for Lazaro, the report continues. The loan deal with have a buy option attached set at around €20 million. The player has struggled for consistent playing time so far this season due to his inability to quickly adapt to the tactical system of coach Antonio Conte. He has made 11 appearances across all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
