Inter, Branca: "Here is how Ibra-Barcelona happened..."

Ex-Inter director Marco Branca spoke during the "Festival dello Sport", here is what he had to say about Ibrahimovic: "The Eto'o-Ibra deal wasn't surprising since it was known that Ibrahimovic wanted to join Barcelona. I was in contacts with the agent of Eto'o for months. I remember going to one of the president's houses and we made a deal happen...".



