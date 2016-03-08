Inter, Brozovic has convinced Conte: Marotta's plan for the renewal
24 February at 17:40The managers have changed but for three years now, no one has been able to take the spot of Marcelo Brozovic in Inter's midfield. After adopting a new role under Luciano Spalletti, the Croatian has become one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe.
Even in Antonio Conte's new system, he quickly became a key figure. Not only did the manager find it hard to rotate Brozovic, but he also realized that the whole tactical machine stops without him on the pitch. In the first half against Milan, for example, this was very clear.
In 2018, Inter officially renewed the midfielder's deal until 2022, while also upping the release clause of €50m to €60m. A clause that today appears to be within reach of all the top clubs in Europe. Above all, though, it's pushing the Nerazzurri to start extension talks.
Beppe Marotta's plan, therefore, is to increase Brozovic's salary - currently at €2.5m per year plus bonuses - significantly, as Calciomercato.com have learned. In exchange, however, the Nerazzurri would like to remove the release clause.
By the end of the year, the parties will sit down to negotiate, remembering that the clause is valid yes, but only for abroad and during the first two weeks of July.
