Inter, Brozovic's agent: "He is happy here but if someone wants him they could pay his clause"

Marcelo Brozovic's agent Miroslav Bicanic spoke to Vecernji about his client, here is what he had to say on the matter (via Calciomercato.com):



"Inter Milan? Well they gave him the importance that he deserves. Marcelo is now much more mature and Milano is his home. Let's not forget that he isn't that far from Zagreb either. Departure? If one of the biggest clubs in the world wants him, they will have to pay his 60 million euros release clause. They would also have to find an agreement with us concerning his salary. Even so, Marcelo is fully focused on Inter as the nerazzurri are in the hunt for the league title. World Cup? The World Cup helped him find continuity and he is playing at an exremely high level. The coach Dalic has faith in him and Marcelo understood that he can play at very high levels. He has been doing so since the Russian WC...".



For more news you can click on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.