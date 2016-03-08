Inter, Brozovic's agent: 'We won't decide his future until the season ends'
22 April at 16:00Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic’s agent, Miroslav Bicanic, discussed the player and the rumours that he could leave the club in the summer in an interview with Croatian media outlet Sportske Novosti via Calciomercato.com earlier today.
“Brozovic is currently the most attractive Croatian player on the market. He is at the height of his career, he has all the qualities needed, but we can't make a decision about next season before the second half of June due to the Coronavirus crisis. However, a transfer worth his release clause of €60 million could take place in the period from 1 to 15 July, when it’s valid.”
The agent then revealed that, despite the rumours linking him to Real Madrid and Liverpool, he will not look to destablise the player at Inter.
"We have agreed to act with discretion, giving the public as little information as possible until we have a final solution.”
Brozovic has been a core part of coach Antonio Conte’s Inter squad this season, constantly dictating the pace of the game from the regista role. The 27-year-old Croatian midfielder, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2022, has made 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2715 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided five assists.
Inter have been looking to offer Brozovic a new contract, which would remove the release clause and raise his wages slightly, in order to convince him to stay with the club.
Apollo Heyes
