"We are all happy, we always give our best to win. When we scored our goals, we played well, but we have to improve and be more focused to create opportunities.

"This is how you play in the Champions League, and we have to continue in this way. My role is now a defensive midfielder and I feel good, I have to continue like this. Pirlo's compliment? Thank you, he's a great player and I've seen a lot of his videos. He played with his head and was always focused. I have to play simple," Brozovic concluded.

Inter conceded early in the game but managed to work their way back, as Nainggolan scored the equaliser late in the first half. Icardi then secured the win by scoring the decisive goal.